TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — With a jury of 12 Tarrant County residents seated, the testimony phase of Amber Nichole McDaniel‘s sentencing trial is now underway in Auxiliary Trial Room E in the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

McDaniel, 33, of Wichita Falls, pleaded guilty in April 2023 to the felony charges of endangering a child and tampering with evidence related to the 2018 murder of her 2-year-old son Jason Wilder McDaniel. She faces a sentence ranging from probation to more than a decade behind bars.

Proceedings began on Monday, September 11, 2023, with a pre-trial hearing at 10 a.m. followed by jury selection beginning at 1 p.m. A jury of five men and seven women was seated before the court was adjourned to recess on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday, the testimony phase of the trial began at 9 a.m. with opening statements from the prosecution and the defense. Following opening statements, the prosecution will call its first witness to the stand.

30th District Court Judge Jeff McKnight will preside over the trial, with Wichita County District Attorney John Gillespie serving as lead prosecutor and Mark Barber serving as the defense attorney for McDaniel.

A running live blog of proceedings on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel can be found below.

Judge McKnight dismisses the jury from the courtroom for a lunch break. The Court will be in recess until 1:30 p.m. when testimony is set to resume.

11:58 a.m. — Detective Fowler and Carlton read an exchange between Staley and McDaniel from August 22, 2018, in which Staley refers to Wilder as a snake and a wild animal, and states he “should’ve punched him in the face and kicked him to the floor”.

11:53 a.m. — Detective Fowler read a profanity-laced message regarding Wilder, in which he again refers to Wilder by a racial slur and later calls him a “special needs autistic kid.”

11:50 a.m. — Detective Fowler and Carlton continue reading messages between Staley and McDaniel, from August 22, 2018, in which Staley suggests he and McDaniel should pull a prank on Wilder that involves leaving him in a fake adoption agency.

11:45 a.m. — Gillespie entered six foam boards into evidence, with no objection from the defense. The foam boards each contain representations of excerpts taken from some of the text messages that have been read during Detective Fowler’s testimony.

11:42 a.m. — As Detective Fowler and Carlton continue reading messages between Staley and McDaniel, several references are made to a “tinderbox” inside Staley’s home, as well as putting Wilder in the tinderbox. Gillespie asked Detective Fowler if, during the investigation, a tinderbox was located in Staley’s home. Detective Fowler said there was one.

11:35 a.m. — Many of the text messages being read by Detective Fowler and Carlton in open court were the same messages read in open court during Staley’s capital murder trial.

11:30 a.m. — Detective Fowler and Carlton read an exchange between Staley and McDaniel in which Staley said he wants to buy a cage to put Wilder in, a shock collar for Wilder, and a dog to “beat the [explitive] out of when Wilder’s bad”, after which he quickly said he was kidding, and McDaniel laughed, responding with dark humor.

11:25 a.m. — Detective Fowler and Carlton read an exchange between Staley and McDaniel in which Staley refers to Wilder with racial and homophobic slurs. McDaniel’s response to the text message is laughing emojis or laughter.

11:20 a.m. — Detective Fowler and Carlton continue reading the exchange between Staley and McDaniel from August 7, 2018. Staley continuously refers to Wilder with multiple expletives, saying, “I can’t do another guy’s kid. Maybe I can, but not your kid.”

11:15 a.m. — Gillespie directed Detective Fowler and Carlton to begin reading an exchange that took place on the evening of August 7, 2018. In this exchange, Staley refers to Wilder as a “whiny kid” and begins to speak negatively about the child. The messages appear to show Staley and McDaniel on the verge of a breakup.

11:08 a.m. — Gillespie directed Detective Fowler and Carlton to move ahead in the text messages to an exchange that took place in August 2018, in which Staley and McDaniel discuss their co-parenting situations with their ex-partners.

11:06 a.m. — Detective Fowler and Carlton read messages in which Staley and McDaniel discuss their budding relationship as well as their children. Detective Fowler testified that these text messages were exchanged in July 2018.

11:01 a.m. — Detective Fowler and Carlton read messages referencing Wilder. Detective Fowler read a message from Staley in which he expressed fondness for Wilder.

10:57 a.m. — Detective Fowler and Carlton read text messages from early in the relationship between Staley and McDaniel, depicting pleasant conversations that took place during the first few weeks of their brief relationship. Detective Fowler testified that a lot of banter took place between Staley and McDaniel during the early parts of their relationship.

10:54 a.m. — Gillespie instructs text messages to be read in open court. Detective Fowler reads messages sent by Staley from the stand. Chelsea Carlton with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office sits down next to Gillespie and reads the messages sent by McDaniel.

10:52 a.m. — Gillespie entered the text messages into evidence without any objection from the defense.

10:49 a.m. — Testimony resumed, with Detective Fowler still on the stand. Fowler testified that the text messages recovered from Staley’s phone were placed in an Excel document by an expert with the WFPD. Gillespie passed out aides to members of the jury. Each member of the jury received a binder containing spreadsheets with the text messages.

Judge McKnight dismisses the jury for a mid-morning break. The Court will be in recess until about 10:45 a.m. when testimony is set to resume.

10:29 a.m. — Detective Fowler testified that he later learned that McDaniel had destroyed a key piece of evidence and lied to police about it.

10:28 a.m. — Detective Fowler testified that Staley’s phone was also seized, but Staley did not provide a passcode. He testified that a Secret Service Lab in San Antonio was able to help the WFPD “hack” the phone and find 9,751 text messages between Staley and McDaniel.

10:26 a.m. — Detective Fowler testified that electronic devices were another hurdle in the investigation into Wilder’s death. He testified that he specializes in electronics. He testified that McDaniel gave her phone to the WFPD in the weeks following Wilder’s death, and her phone had no text messages between her and Staley.

10:24 a.m. — Detective Fowler testified that the investigation into Wilder’s death had many hurdles, other than the autopsy results. He testified that there was no eyewitness to Wilder’s death, and only Staley and McDaniel had access to Wilder at the time of his death.

10:20 a.m. — Detective Fowler testified that he is aware that the autopsy ruled Wilder’s manner of death to be undetermined, but that ultimately it does not prevent prosecution.

10:15 a.m. — Detective Fowler testified that he was assigned to investigate the death of Wilder McDaniel in October 2018. He testified that he also took the stand in Staley’s capital murder trial in March 2023. He testified that Staley was convicted of capital murder for Wilder’s death.

Gillespie calls Tanner Fowler, a Crimes Against Persons Detective with the Wichita Falls Police Department, to the stand. Judge McKnight said Fowler has previously been sworn in as a witness and Gillespie may proceed with questioning.

10:12 a.m. — Gillespie admitted the medical examiner’s report and autopsy findings into evidence with no objection from the defense. He then read the report and findings to the jury.

Judge McKnight informs Gillespie that the prosecution may call its first witness.

Opening statements from the prosecution and the defense in the punishment trial of Amber McDaniel (Image courtesy Josh Hoggard, KFDX/KJTL)

10:05 a.m. — Barber asks the jury to consider whether McDaniel, her son, Phoenix, her deceased son, Wilder, or her other family members would want to see her behind bars when considering her punishment. He thanks the jury for their service in this trial.

10:05 a.m. — Barber tells the jury that McDaniel is again waiving her Fifth Amendment right and will testify during her punishment trial. He asks the jury to wait until McDaniel’s testimony to make any assumptions regarding the text messages between Staley and McDaniel.

10:04 a.m. — Barber tells the jury that McDaniel did not have an easy upbringing, that she was abused as a child and raped on prom night in high school. He tells the jury that McDaniel is “in prison in her mind every day” following Wilder’s death.

10:02 a.m. — Barber tells the jury that after Wilder’s death, McDaniel became suicidal, and her family was concerned for her wellbeing. He tells the jury that the birth of her and Bubba McDaniel’s son, Phoenix, helped her overcome that state of mind.

10:00 a.m. — Barber tells the jury that McDaniel “could’ve taken the Fifth Amendment, but she didn’t want it. She wanted justice for Wilder.”

9:58 a.m. — Barber tells the jury, “What Mr. Gillespie failed to tell you is that in February 2020, Sgt. Shehan said this was going to be a cold case,” suggesting the delay in recovering the text messages from McDaniel and Staley was not the only factor in the delay in the investigation.

9:56 a.m. — Barber tells the jury that McDaniel was in fact cooperative with law enforcement during their investigation into Wilder’s death. He tells the jury McDaniel took and passed a polygraph test and was interviewed six times without invoking her Fifth Amendment right.

9:53 a.m. — Barber disputes a claim made by Gillespie regarding the text messages between Staley and McDaniel. He tells the jury that Gillespie was taking the text messages out of context and leaving out parts of certain messages. He tells the jury Staley would often send messages directed at Wilder to get under McDaniel’s skin.

9:51 a.m. — Barber tells the jury that McDaniel did not have a hand in Wilder’s murder. He said Staley had a “dark sense of humor”, something referenced by Staley’s defense team during his capital murder trial.

Gillespie concludes his opening statement. Judge McKnight instructs Mark Barber, McDaniel’s defense attorney, that he may make his opening statement.

9:48 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that McDaniel played the victim and misled the public through the social media campaign, crying out for “Justice For Wilder”. Gillespie tells the jury that this trial is ultimately about determining McDaniel’s punishment and finding true justice for Wilder.

9:47 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that the trial is about a mother who “receives all those texts… and provides her boyfriend access to her toddler… This is about a mother who then hides the abuse and continues to subject her toddler to go to that man’s house, a man that her little boy is afraid of.”

9:45 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that Staley was convicted of Wilder’s murder in March 2023 and that this trial isn’t primarily about Staley, but McDaniel. He tells the jury that McDaniel did testify during Staley’s trial without immunity or a deal on the table, but after deceiving the public, it was the least she could’ve done.

9:41 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that McDaniel “…not only manipulated her family members when she was with the rich guy but the manipulation extended to the public”, and that McDaniel “was more concerned with her image… than helping the police with their investigation” into Wilder’s death.

9:38 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury about the “Justice For Wilder” campaign that was started shortly after Wilder’s death. He tells the jury that the campaign claimed that law enforcement wasn’t doing enough to investigate Wilder’s death, when all the while, McDaniel was withholding evidence.

9:36 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury about WFPD Detective Chad Nelson, who is set to take the stand during McDaniel’s trial, and how Wilder’s death was his first homicide investigation. He suggested Nelson should’ve been more aggressive in questioning McDaniel after Wilder’s death because people “like her” hide things.

9:35 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury about the morning of October 11, 2018, the day Wilder was found deceased. He tells the jury about blood that was found on a pillow in the crib where Wilder was sleeping, indicating a struggle. He tells the jury about an interview between McDaniel and police, during which McDaniel didn’t tell authorities about the derogatory and hateful text messages from Staley regarding Wilder.

9:32 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury about the night of October 10, 2018, the night before Wilder was found deceased inside of Staley’s home. He tells the jury about an argument between Staley and McDaniel, of which Wilder is the subject.

9:30 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury of a series of events that took place in the days preceding Wilder’s death on October 11, 2018, including a text message in which Staley said to McDaniel, “maybe he will get SIDS”, or sudden infant death syndrome.

9:25 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that of all the people who heard Wilder say, “No James” during the early stages of Staley and McDaniel’s relationship, McDaniel was the one who “knew the full picture”, yet she still allowed Staley to be around Wilder. McDaniel is observed shaking and sniffling, apparently crying.

9:23 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that McDaniel either ignored, excused, or participated in the derogatory text messages from Staley regarding Wilder. The text messages Gillespie references are explicit in nature.

9:21 a.m. — Gillespie tells the jury that text messages between Staley and McDaniel will be reviewed to begin the testimony phase. Many of the text messages that were first admitted into evidence during the Staley capital murder trial and will later be admitted during McDaniel’s punishment trial are referenced by Gillespie. As Gillespie brings up the text messages from Staley, McDaniel is observed with her left hand on her temple and looking down.

9:16 a.m. — Gillespie begins presenting a summary of the state’s case to the jury, recapping many details leading up to the death of Wilder in October 2018 that were also mentioned during the capital murder trial of James Irven Staley, III. “This case is about how a child’s cries for help fell on his mother’s deaf ears and ultimately resulted in his murder,” Gillespie said.

Judge McKnight instructs the prosecution they may make an opening statement.

9:08 a.m. — Gillespie reads the indictment by which McDaniel is charged. With a shaky voice, McDaniel pleads guilty on both counts of endangering a child and tampering with evidence.

9:05 a.m. — Judge McKnight calls the jury into the courtroom. The prosecution, represented by John Gillespie, and the defense, represented by Mark Daniel, both communicate they are ready to proceed.

9:00 a.m. — Outside of the presence of the jury, Judge Jeff McKnight calls several witnesses, including multiple members of Amber McDaniel’s family, who are expected to be called to testify during the trial and swears them in. A rule is invoked that forbids witnesses from being inside the courtroom while they are not on the stand during the course of the trial.