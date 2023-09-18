FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Amber McDaniel’s punishment will soon be decided, as her punishment trial is expected to come to a close this week.

The trial began last week on Tuesday, September 12, at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

A jury of 7 women and 5 men got to hear testimonies from the State’s witnesses, which included people like Wichita Falls Police Detective Chad Nelson and Wichita Falls Police Sergeant Sheehan.

The State rested its case on Thursday, and the defense got through a number of its witnesses on Friday – many of those being Amber’s family members like her stepfather and her sister, who have been supporting her through all of this.

Of course, there’s no exact timeline, but we expect to see the defense call Amber’s mother to the witness stand today, and then Amber herself is expected to take the stand sometime this week.

We are getting closer to finding out what the jury will decide. Now, if you’ve missed any of this, you can go back and read all of the testimonies in detail.

The trial will start again at 9 a.m. Monday, September 18, and our live blog will be capturing all the details. Check our homepage to see when it’s posted.