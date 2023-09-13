FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — Wednesday is day three in the Amber McDaniel punishment trial, and some more key witnesses are expected to testify.

Chad Nelson was the lead investigator from Wilder’s time of death until it turned into a cold case in May of 2020. It’s important to note that he was also called as a witness in Staley’s trial back in March.

Something else we’ll be paying attention to today? Well, today will likely mark the first piece of evidence that’s unique to Amber’s trial:

The courtroom will get to view several of Amber’s police interviews in their entirety.

