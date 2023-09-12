FORT WORTH (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury has been selected, and both sides are now ready to move forward in the Amber McDaniel trial happening at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth.

Today, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, the jury of seven women and five men will begin to hear opening statements.

The jury was seated after a lengthy jury selection process Monday that took about four hours. The jury pool consisted of dozens of Tarrant county residents that were questioned by Gillespie and Barber, the prosecution and the defense.

In the end, these jurors were selected to ultimately decide Amber’s punishment.

She’s facing a sentence ranging from probation to a total of up to 12 years behind bars on the two felony charges filed of tampering with evidence and child endangerment.

We expect things to get underway around 9 this morning, and proceedings will likely go until 5 p.m.

We’ll be live on KFDX 3 News at 6 with the latest, and don’t forget Josh Hoggard is live-blogging this minute by minute, so stick with us online and on air.