WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The arrest affidavits from two new charges of child sex crimes against Anthony Ryan Patterson detail the circumstances of a victim who alleges she was assaulted twice by Patterson nearly two decades ago.

Patterson, 46, of Wichita Falls, was arrested on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, on two counts of sexual assault of a child, one from 2004 and the other from 2005. He was held on bonds totaling $500,000, but posted them in cash and was released from jail on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

Currently, Patterson is facing 18 charges included in two indictments for alleged trafficking of children and various sex crimes against children, all of which stem from two instances in 2017 that involved two alleged victims, who were 8 years old and 10 years old at the time.

New charges come from different alleged victim

The new charges against Patterson of sexual assault of a child stem from more than a decade prior to the incidents in 2017 and involve a different alleged victim, who made a report with the front desk of the Wichita Falls Police Department on April 27, 2023.

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim reported that she had been assaulted by Patterson on two separate occasions sometime between 2003 and 2005 when the victim was a teen.

An investigator with the Wichita County District Attorney’s Office conducted an interview with the alleged victim on Friday, May 12, 2023.

The affidavit said the victim told the investigator she’d met Patterson in an online chatroom. She said she only knew of Patterson as “Anthony”. She said she’d told Patterson she was 14 years old, and Patterson said he was 19 years old. She told the investigator she and Patterson messaged each other multiple times over a long period of time.

Victim was 15 during first assault

According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged victim told the investigator that in the spring of 2004, after she turned 15 years old, she and a friend went to Patterson’s house which she said was located in the area behind Finishing Touch Plaza in the 4000 block of Gossett Drive.

The victim told the investigator while she was at Patterson’s home, her friend left to go get food, and she was alone in the house with Patterson.

The investigator said the victim told him that the two went to his bedroom. She said while they were in the bedroom, there was a pornographic video playing. The alleged victim said that at some point, their clothes were off and Patterson assaulted her.

According to the affidavit, the victim told the investigator she then got dressed and left the bedroom. She said when her friend returned, she told her they needed to leave the house.

Second assault occurred after victim turned 16

According to the affidavit on the second charge, the alleged victim told the investigator that in the spring of 2005, after she turned 16 years old, she and a friend went to Patterson’s house which she said was located off of Brooke Avenue in Wichita Falls in the 1600 block of Ardath.

The victim told the investigator she and a friend were sitting in the hot tub at Patterson’s home and drinking alcoholic beverages Patterson had given them. She said at a point in time her friend had to leave to pick up her brother, leaving her alone in the home with Patterson.

The investigator said the victim told him that she went into his bedroom to change from her swimsuit. She said she began taking off her swimsuit when Patterson walked up behind her naked.

The alleged victim told the investigator that Patterson picked her up and began assaulting her. She said after the assault, she quickly put her clothes on and picked up her swimsuit, then exited the bedroom.

According to the affidavit, the victim told the investigator Patterson handed her $300 and said he was sorry.

Victim recognized Patterson from recent coverage

According to the affidavit, the alleged victim told authorities that a few weeks ago, she saw Patterson’s photo in a story about a court appearance. She said that is when she realized “Anthony” was Anthony Patterson.

The victim said that by reading the story, she was able to do the math and realized Patterson would have been 12 years older than her, rather than the 5 years that he represented to her online.

In both affidavits, the alleged victim rode with the Wichita County D.A.’s investigator to the areas where she said the assaults occurred, near Finishing Touch Plaza and off Brook Avenue.

The affidavits said the alleged victim pointed out to the investigator the two different houses where the alleged assaults happened.

According to the affidavit, a records check on the two residences pointed out by the victim showed that Patterson either currently owned or had previously owned the residences.

Investigator assisted with previous Patterson case

The investigator went on in the affidavit to say he was a detective with the Crimes Against Children unit of the Wichita Falls Police Department for about 2 years, during which time he attended many trainings and classes on child sexual abusers.

The investigator said he knows it is common for a child predator to have a similar Modus Operandi in how they operate with their child targets.

According to the affidavit, the investigator said he assisted in interviewing one of the victims in the human trafficking and child sexual abuse cases pending against Patterson and is familiar with the disclosures in that case.

The investigators said in comparing the two disclosures, there are a number of common ways in which Patterson operates with his child victims.

Patterson to appear in court again soon

The newest charges against Patterson come days after 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy granted a motion made by the state forbidding him from making contact with any person under the age of 18, including members of his own family.

Patterson is scheduled to appear in the 78th District Court on Friday, June 1, 2023, for a hearing on his bond conditions for previously filed charges. His jury trial is set to begin on October 30, 2023.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.