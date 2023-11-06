TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — While it’s the second week of proceedings in the Anthony Patterson trial, things are still stuck in the first phase of selecting a jury.

In some cases, the second week of a trial would mean hearing opening statements from both sides and witness testimony beginning, but none of that’s happening in the Patterson trial because a jury is yet to be seated.

After two days of no jury selection being complete last week and a delay until today, this second week feels more like the start.

On Tuesday, October 31, court house officials stated the reason for the delay is because one of the defense attorneys was having back pains, so potential jurors were told that jury selection wouldn’t pick back up until Friday, November 3. Those orders were then delayed until Monday morning, November 6.

That’s where things are picking back up at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center Monday morning at 10:30.

More than 100 Tarrant County residents are expected to report for jury selection. Both sides will be questioned by both the State and the defense before a jury of 12 will be decided.

Anthony Patterson is on trial for 20 felony charges involving child trafficking and child sex crimes, and he could serve life in jail if convicted of these charges.

