TARRANT COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The trial for Anthony Patterson is in the jury selection phase for the second day Tuesday.

After no jury was officially seated Monday, the prosecution and defense will continue questioning potential jurors Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

We are still waiting to find out who the 12 men and women of this jury will be for the Patterson trial. Some jurors did get dismissed Monday, so perhaps we may be getting closer.

Jury selection didn’t really get started until 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. With more than 100 Tarrant County residents summoned, both sides are still narrowing it down to see who the jury could be.

The jury will ultimate decide if Anthony Patterson is guilty or not guilty, as he was indicted on 20 felony charges involving child trafficking and child sex crimes.

If convicted, Patterson faces up to life in prison for the trafficking charge and up to 10 years for indecency with a child by exposure.

With Tuesday being the second day of jury selection, we can maybe expect a jury to be seated and testimonies to begin on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.