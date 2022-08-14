ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City family lost nearly everything when their home burned Sunday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post from the Archer City Police Department, the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on E. Pecan Street shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The residents of the home were not there at the time of the fire, so they did not receive any injuries.

The ACPD speculated the fire was electrical in nature, involving a wall outlet in a southeast corner bedroom where a fan and window air conditioner were plugged in.

The Archer County Sheriff’s Office and Holliday Police Department also responded to the scene.

