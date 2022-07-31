ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — In Archer City Sunday, community members showed up to support their local firefighters.

Sunday, July 31, was the fifth year multiple families held a barbecue fundraiser for the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department. The fundraiser was a donation-only meal held at the Archer City ISD cafeteria from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

On the menu was slow-smoked brisket and all the fixings, of course.

All the money made will help the volunteer firefighters keep their equipment up to date.

“We have so many friends that help us, the Howell family, they all know how to cut meat, and they help us every year; we could not do it without them and their wives,” event organizer Mandy Kinnaman said. “They always help up tremendously, and just, everybody comes together. We usually average about between 19 and 20 thousand [dollar] profit, so it’s a good turnout for them.”

The fundraiser started in 2017 to help with truck maintenance after wildfires.