ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Archer City Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 5th Annual Barbeque Fundraiser Sunday.

The benefit will be in the Archer City ISD cafeteria Sunday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or when the food runs out.

The menu is slow-smoked brisket and all the trimmings, plus tea or water. You can dine-in, and to-go plates will also be available.

There will also be silent auction items and baked goods for sale in the lobby.

Cost for the meal is donation only, and all proceeds from the door, auction and bake sale will go to the Archer City Volunteer Fire Department.