ARCHER CITY (KFDX/KJTL) — An Archer City man who reportedly drove his vehicle into a house, causing a fire and a city-wide power outage has been booked into jail on two charges.

Lance Calderon, 28, was booked on assault of a family member and a previous charge of child endangerment or abandonment.

After the crash, he was taken to the hospital, where he was arrested on a warrant, according to police.

On October 19, deputies said Calderon drove his vehicle into a home on South Sycamore, backed out and fled then crashed into a utility pole on East Chestnut, knocking it down and starting a large fire and cutting power to around 1,000 residents.

They said a resident in the house was sitting in a chair right next to the wall Calderon drove into.

Prior to the two crashes, deputies say Calderon had fled from an assault of a family member on South Street.