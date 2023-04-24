ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming local elections, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots early for the races affecting the communities they live in ahead of Election Day on Saturday, May 6, 2023.

In Archer County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Archer County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Archer County, visit the Archer County Election Webpage or call (940) 574-2645.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Archer County below:

Archer County Annex

Archer County Annex 112 East Walnut Street

Archer City, Texas, 76351 Monday, April 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Holliday City Hall

Holliday City Hall 110 W. Olive Street

Holliday, Texas, 76366 Monday, April 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lakeside City Community Building

Lakeside City Community Building 4344 Highway 79 South

Wichita Falls, Texas, 76310 Monday, April 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, April 30 — Closed

— Closed Monday, May 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

