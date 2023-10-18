ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of the upcoming election, registered voters can head to the polls early to cast their ballots for the many state and local races set to be decided in the election that will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

In Archer County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Archer County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Archer County, visit the Archer County Election Webpage or call (940) 574-2645.

Please find the available polling locations and hours of operations for early voting in Archer County below:

112 East Walnut Street, Archer City, Texas, 76351

Monday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, Oct. 29 — Closed

— Closed Monday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 — 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

110 W. Olive Street, Holliday, Texas, 76366

Monday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, Oct. 29 — Closed

— Closed Monday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

4344 Highway 79 South, Wichita Falls, Texas, 76310

Monday, Oct. 23 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 — Closed

— Closed Sunday, Oct. 29 — Closed

— Closed Monday, Oct. 30 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Make sure you’re following Texoma’s Homepage and our KFDX and KJTL anchors and reporters on social media for the latest primary election news, live coverage from polling locations, and accurate final results first.

Texoma’s Homepage is Your Local Election Headquarters. Stick with us for candidate profiles and the latest updates regarding decisions for voters in Texoma, as well as the final results from local elections.