ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Tuesday, November 8, 2022, is Election Day for the 2022 Midterm Elections. Polling locations in all counties will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

You must be in line at a polling location by 7 p.m. in order to cast your vote. If you are in line by 7 p.m., you will be given the ability to vote.

In Archer County, registered voters from any precinct can vote at any polling location in Archer County, regardless of whether or not they live within the same precinct as the polling location.

For more information on voting and elections in Archer County, visit the Archer County Election Webpage or call (940) 574-2645.

Please find the available polling locations on Election Day in Archer County below:

Archer County Activity Building 512 West Cottonwood Street

Archer City, Texas 76351 West Cottonwood Street Scotland City Hall 727 Avenue L

Scotland, Texas 76379 Avenue L Lakeside City Community Building 4344 Highway 79 South

Wichita Falls, Texas 76310 Lakeside City Community Building Holliday Community Center 201 North Walnut Street

Holliday, Texas 76366 North Walnut Street Windthorst Knights of Columbus Hall 19119 U.S. Hwy 281

Windthorst, Texas 76389 US Route 281 Megargel City Hall 902 Cedar Street

Megargel, Texas 76370 Cedar Street

