ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The family who brought Freddy’s Casa Mañana to Wichita Falls announced their most recent culinary venture in Scotland is in its final weeks.

The Rangel Family announced Thursday Thad & Paisley’s Family Restaurant in Scotland will close later this month.

Thad & Paisley’s has been serving Freddy’s fan favorites and down home dishes for a decade on U.S. 281, but said it’s time for their family to move on to other ventures.

The Rangel’s thanked their loyal customers and said it’s been their pleasure to serve them for the past 10 years.

Their doors are set to close on May 28, 2022. For those who have gift cards or those who have never ventured out to give it a try, you have about three weeks left to do so.

“So many great people have touched and blessed our lives that many have become like family,” the Rangel’s said in a Facebook post. “Thank you for your loyal patronage over the years. We wish you all the best for a happy and prosperous future.”