ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Residents in a northern Archer County subdivision are evacuating as firefighters with multiple agencies work to extinguish a fire threatening the area.
Electra, Kamay, Wichita West, Iowa Park, Archer County, Lakeside City, and Bowman Fire Departments are responding to the fire, which is in the Quail Ridge Subdivision off Highway 82, radio traffic revealed.
Officials are currently working to evacuate residents along Quail Ridge and Old State Road, and they warned that subdivisions northeast of Holliday are at risk as well.
Many residents and their pets have already been evacuated, and one resident, a 12-year-old girl is home alone, waiting for her mother to arrive from Wichita Falls, officials stated.
So far, the fire has spread to the median of Highway 350. Additionally, Highway 82 westbound at Highway 258 in Kamay has reports of 0% visibility and is closed until further notice. Officials said drivers traveling in this direction will be diverted to Highway 258.
It is unclear what caused the fire at this time.
Our crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.