UPDATE: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 3:35 p.m.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the wildfire burning in Wichita, Archer, and Clay Counties has been named the West Bend Fire.

Currently, the West Bend Fire has burned an estimated 400 acres and is 0% contained.

According to Adele Lewis with the Texas Department of Transportation, U.S. 287 remains closed in both directions from the east side of Wichita Falls to Henrietta due to the West Bend Fire.

Detours are in place, according to Lewis:

Southbound traffic, take SH-79 North to Petrolia and then SE on SH-148 into Henrietta.

Northbound traffic, exit at SH-148 and go NW to Petrolia. In Petrolia, go South on SH-79 to Wichita Falls.

Lewis said conditions and freeway closure can change without notice, so be aware, don’t drive into any smoke, and obey all traffic laws.

UPDATE: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 2:55 p.m.

According to Clay County Sheriff Jeff Lyde U.S. 287 between Henrietta and Wichita Falls is closed due to the wildfires. Lyde is advising that if you need to get to Henrietta that you go North up 148 go to Petrolia and take HWY 79. Please avoid the 287 area as crews work to battle this blaze.

UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday the fire is still growing and authorities are working to divert traffic off of US 287 near Henrietta.

ARCHER COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) —A wildfire has been reported to be burning near the border of Wichita and Archer Counties, a few miles to the northwest of Lake Arrowhead.

The fire was first reported near F.M. 1954 and Jentsch Road in Archer County. However, our crew near the fire submitted a video taken from Rathgeber Road and Hammon Road.

A crew member at the scene said Rathgeber Road is closed at Old Windthorst Road. According to viewer-submitted photos, smoke is visible from U.S. 287 and U.S. 281.

According to sources, residents are evacuating near Arrowhead Ranch Estates. It is unclear at this time how many acres are involved in the wildfire or how it is behaving, or in which way it is spreading.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates.