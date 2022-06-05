WINDTHORST (KFDX/KJTL) — This is the 130th year St. Mary’s Church hosts a picnic full of entertainment for all the families of Windthorst.

“We have had 130 years of celebrating our church and they established it in 1892. So we come together as a parish community and we have games today, we have face painting and the kids can play skee ball, we have bingo,” Deana Vieth said.

Vieth has been part of this community for over 52 years and says this is an event everyone likes to show up to support.

“The church will help you whenever you are in dire need of things in the community. So everyone helps everyone and that’s what this is, it’s a big celebration and people come home and come back to their roots and enjoy the day,” Vieth said.

The celebration has been around for more than a century which allows people to reunite year after year.

“I have lived in Windthorst my entire life. Born here, went to school here, go to church here. I have been coming to this ever since I remember. I remember coming to the picnic when I was in grade school and enjoying all the events then,” resident Pete Wolf said.

All the money raised will go towards the church and school needs.

“The church is the backbone of our community and that goes with the school as well. The kids and the young adults are truly what makes this town and keeps it alive and keeps the future very bright for us,” Wolf said.