(iSeeCars) — Used car prices are up 10.9 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.8 million used car sales in July. This is slightly up from a 10.5 percent increase in June and marks the second month of slight increases after four months of slowing price growth.

Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: July 2022- iSeeCars Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change 1 Oklahoma 0.8% $278 2 Alaska 1.3% $542 3 Rhode Island 3.4% $1,038 4 Hawaii 5.0% $1,562 5 Mississippi 5.1% $1,663 6 New Mexico 5.5% $1,788 7 Arkansas 5.6% $1,906 8 West Virginia 5.8% $1,885 9 Missouri 5.9% $1,891 10 South Dakota 6.0% $2,160 11 Texas 6.1% $1,989 12 Oregon 6.2% $2,027 13 Idaho 7.1% $2,477 14 Alabama 7.2% $2,218 15 Louisiana 7.4% $2,355 16 Michigan 7.5% $2,277 17 Kansas 7.7% $2,442 18 Utah 7.9% $2,431 19 Indiana 8.2% $2,469 20 Wyoming 8.4% $3,292 21 Wisconsin 8.4% $2,638 22 Tennessee 8.6% $2,663 23 Nevada 8.9% $2,677 24 Kentucky 9.2% $2,811 25 Washington 9.5% $3,085 26 Ohio 9.6% $2,775 27 Virginia 9.8% $2,994 28 Minnesota 9.8% $3,102 29 Iowa 9.9% $3,153 30 North Carolina 10.0% $3,106 31 Montana 10.2% $3,836 32 Nebraska 10.3% $3,240 33 Georgia 10.3% $3,300 34 Illinois 10.5% $3,297 National Average 10.9% $34,291 35 Maine 10.9% $3,302 36 Colorado 11.1% $3,475 37 Vermont 11.3% $3,262 38 New Hampshire 11.4% $3,386 39 Delaware 11.7% $3,327 40 Maryland 11.7% $3,470 41 Pennsylvania 12.6% $3,708 42 Florida 13.0% $3,842 43 California 13.1% $4,004 44 North Dakota 13.4% $4,411 45 Arizona 13.4% $4,056 46 Massachusetts 14.1% $4,176 47 Connecticut 14.3% $4,138 48 New Jersey 15.2% $4,486 49 New York 15.8% $4,595 50 South Carolina 16.8% $5,277

iSeeCars’ used car pricing analysis shows that consumers may be more likely to find a deal in some states than others.

South Carolina is the state with the greatest used car price increase in July 2022 compared to July 2021 at 16.8 percent, which amounts to $5,277

Oklahoma has the smallest used car price increase at 0.8 percent, which amounts to $278.

Of the 10 states with the highest price increases, seven are Eastern coastal states.

Vehicles with the Highest Used Car Price Increases by State

iSeeCars also examined which used car has gone up the most in price in each state:

Vehicles with the Highest Used Car Price Increases by State: July 2022- iSeeCars Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change 1 Alabama Toyota Prius 45.1% $9,973 2 Alaska Nissan Rogue 15.2% $4,275 3 Arizona Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 49.9% $9,477 4 Arkansas Toyota Prius 43.2% $9,163 5 California Nissan LEAF 53.5% $9,778 6 Colorado Nissan LEAF 74.5% $13,146 7 Connecticut Audi Q3 39.9% $10,192 8 Delaware Mercedes-Benz GLE 30.1% $14,332 9 Florida Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 72.0% $12,512 10 Georgia Audi A7 40.8% $15,934 11 Hawaii Nissan Sentra 24.8% $4,342 12 Idaho Volkswagen Jetta 22.2% $4,107 13 Illinois Chevrolet Bolt EV 41.3% $9,317 14 Indiana Toyota Prius 38.9% $8,240 15 Iowa Mitsubishi Outlander 30.8% $5,482 16 Kansas Acura TLX 28.1% $9,174 17 Kentucky Mitsubishi Mirage G4 31.1% $3,886 18 Louisiana Lincoln Navigator 34.7% $17,889 19 Maine Honda Accord 26.1% $5,815 20 Maryland Chevrolet Corvette 55.2% $39,866 21 Massachusetts Nissan LEAF 73.9% $15,093 22 Michigan Porsche Cayenne 49.7% $26,989 23 Minnesota Toyota Prius 51.2% $10,735 24 Mississippi BMW X5 29.6% $12,552 25 Missouri Toyota Camry Hybrid 38.2% $9,659 26 Montana Honda Civic 20.8% $4,473 27 Nebraska Subaru Legacy 38.9% $7,003 28 Nevada Toyota Camry Hybrid 39.2% $9,788 29 New Hampshire Volvo S60 28.7% $7,549 30 New Jersey Nissan LEAF 55.4% $10,017 31 New Mexico Kia Rio 42.6% $5,947 32 New York Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 66.9% $12,436 33 North Carolina Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 67.7% $12,846 34 North Dakota Honda Accord 38.3% $8,600 35 Ohio Toyota Avalon Hybrid 37.0% $9,737 36 Oklahoma Lincoln Navigator L 36.0% $21,167 37 Oregon Nissan LEAF 68.2% $13,905 38 Pennsylvania Nissan LEAF 75.7% $15,904 39 Rhode Island Volkswagen Jetta 22.6% $4,274 40 South Carolina Porsche Cayenne 39.2% $23,322 41 South Dakota Hyundai Elantra 19.1% $3,223 42 Tennessee Toyota Avalon Hybrid 43.4% $12,493 43 Texas Toyota Prius 40.2% $8,638 44 Utah Toyota Camry Hybrid 44.7% $10,775 45 Vermont Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 23.0% $7,038 46 Virginia Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 61.3% $10,951 47 Washington FIAT 500X 71.1% $10,742 48 West Virginia Mercedes-Benz GLE 41.5% $16,969 49 Wisconsin Toyota Camry Hybrid 35.8% $8,635 50 Wyoming Nissan Sentra 16.8% $3,016

The used car that has the highest increase in the most states is the Nissan LEAF in six states.

The used car that has the highest increase across all states is the Nissan LEAF in Pennsylvania with a 75.7 percent increase.

What does this mean for consumers? The best way for consumers to avoid significantly higher prices while car shopping for the foreseeable future is to either maintain their current vehicle or purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in high demand, and to be as flexible as possible with factors such as color and trim.