The Audi TT bows out after the 2023 model year, and Audi is celebrating the sports car’s run with the TT Roadster Final Edition, which was revealed this week.

Just 50 examples are planned, all of them for the U.S., and the price starts at $68,895, including a $1,095 destination charge.

The TT’s demise was announced as far back as 2019. A replacement is planned, though it will be an electric vehicle and not necessarily sit in the same segment as previous generations. It might not even go by the TT name, which was taken from the Isle of Man TT race where historic brands NSU and DKW (both later folded into Audi) saw multiple successes with their motorcycles. NSU also previously used the name for a sporty version of its Prinz coupe.

This makes the TT Roadster Final Edition a special car, as it marks the end of a run that dates back to the original TT, whose launch in 1998 introduced the clean, Bauhaus-inspired design that would feature on Audi vehicles for the next two decades (and even further if you count the NSU model). TTs also were first to feature key new technologies for the brand, including an electronically deployable rear spoiler, a digital gauge cluster, and OLED taillights.

2023 Audi TT Roadster Final Edition

As a nod to that first generation, the TT Roadster Final Edition is finished in Goodwood Green paint, which was last offered on the original TT. The car combines that hue with a Palomino Brown leather interior that features a modern interpretation of the original TT’s baseball glove stitch pattern. Other details include a gray convertible roof, 20-inch wheels, the S Line exterior sport package, and carbon-fiber accents for the cabin.

The TT Roadster Final Edition is powered by the TT’s standard 2.0-liter turbo-4, which is rated at 228 hp. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system. The combination will launch the car from 0-60 mph in 5.5 seconds, according to Audi.

There are also some performance upgrades borrowed from the TTS coupe. These include sport seats, a 0.4-inch lower suspension with magnetic dampers, and 255/30R19 summer tires.

Buyers can still purchase the TT and TTS for the 2023 model year, though the hardcore TT RS was discontinued last year. It bowed out with the 2022 TT RS Heritage Edition.

