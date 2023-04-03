Mazda on Tuesday confirmed pricing and equipment details for the 2024 CX-90 crossover SUV, which is scheduled to reach dealerships this spring.

The 2024 Mazda CX-90 marks new era for the automaker, introducing a new platform and clean-sheet powertrains in a three-row crossover package that aims to be more upscale and stylish than the competition. Mazda will offer three powertrains, all with an 8-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive.

The base version is the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select, which starts at $40,970 including the mandatory $1,375 destination charge ($1,420 in Alaska). It comes standard with Mazda’s new 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-6 rated at 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque and paired with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, which Mazda says will enable EPA-estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg combined (24 mpg city, 28 mpg highway).

2024 Mazda CX-90

In addition to the base Turbo Select, this powertrain is available in 3.3 Turbo Preferred ($44,820), 3.3 Turbo Preferred Plus ($47,275), 3.3 Turbo Premium ($50,275), and 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus ($54,325) trim levels.

Positioned above the base turbo-6 is the CX-90 plug-in hybrid—the first of its kind from Mazda. Plug-in hybrid CX-90s use a 2.5-liter inline-4 with an electric motor sandwiched in the 8-speed automatic transmission. A 17.8-kwh battery pack is mounted under the seats just aft of the second row, stretching under the third row. Total system output is 323 hp and 369 lb-ft, but Mazda won’t comment on electric range or fuel economy just yet.

The least-expensive plug-in hybrid model is the CX-90 PHEV Preferred, which starts at $48,820 with destination. Two trim levels are positioned above it: the CX-90 PHEV Premium ($54,275) and CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus ($58,325).

2024 Mazda CX-90

CX-90 3.3 Turbo S models get a more powerful version of the mild-hybrid turbo-6 powertrain rated at 340 hp and 369 lb-ft, also with estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg combined (23 mpg city, 28 mpg highway). This powertrain is available in CX-90 3.3 Turbo S ($53,125), 3.3 Turbo S Premium ($57,825), and 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus ($61,325) trim levels.

Mazda will also offer three seating configurations. CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select and CX-90 PHEV Preferred models will come standard with eight-passenger seating, including a second-row bench and a three-seat third row. A seven-passenger configuration, optional on the CX-90 Preferred or by upgrading to the 3.3 Turbo Preferred, swaps the second-row bench for captain’s chairs. A six-seat configuration, including a center console between the second-row captain’s chairs, is standard for the 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus model.

Maximum towing capacity also depends on trim level. All Turbo S grades, as well as 3.3 Turbo Preferred and higher models, are rated at 5,000 pounds. Plug-in hybrids are rated at 3,500 pounds. Mazda didn’t release a figure for the base 3.3 Turbo Select, however.

2024 Mazda CX-90

All versions get the expected array of standard driver aids, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control (with stop and go), a driver-attention monitor, active lane control, lane-departure warnings, and rear cross-traffic alerts. A drive-mode selector and the Kinematic Posture Control (KPC) system introduced on the 2022 MX-5 Miata are standard as well. KPC improves stability in corners by applying brake force to limit body motion.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch infotainment screen (with touch control only for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) are available on some trim levels, but the base 3.3 Turbo Select gets a 10.3-inch central screen, also with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Related Articles