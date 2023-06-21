The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon broke cover in European spec, but it is not coming to the U.S.

Mercedes spokesperson Andrew Brudnicki confirmed to Motor Authority that the standard version of the new E-Class Wagon will not be sold in the U.S., but he noted that the All Terrain model is subject to a future announcement. The more rugged All Terrain is the only version of the current-generation E-Class Wagon sold here.

The 2024 E-Class Wagon moves to the same sixth-generation platform as the E-Class sedan, which is scheduled to reach U.S. showrooms later this year. Exterior styling largely carries over from the sedan, and gives the new wagon a coefficient of drag (Cd) of 0.26. That’s slightly better than the 0.27 Cd of the previous-generation model, despite a slightly larger frontal area.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Wagon (European spec)

Like the sedan, the wagon has grown a bit. It’s 1.1 inches wider than its predecessor, and the wheelbase has increased by 0.8 inch to 116.5 inches. The changes yield increased elbow room, as well as maximum cargo space of 21.7 cubic feet with the rear seats in place and 64.6 cubic feet with the rear seats folded own, according to Mercedes.

The wagon gets the same array of tech features as the sedan, including up to three screens, depending on specification. That includes a 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch front passenger screen. The latter has a camera-based “filtering concept” that prevents the picture from being visible in the driver’s line of sight.

A digital key feature that works with iPhone and Apple Watch devices is now available as well, along with integration of third-party apps such as TikTok, Angry Birds, WebEx, and Zoom. For safety reasons, these features will only be enabled when the car is stationary.

As in the sedan, the infotainment system incorporates artificial intelligence that can “learn” which functions are routinely used, while a new function for the Energizing Comfort wellness feature is designed to prevent motion sickness.

The 2024 E-Class Wagon launches in Europe with a standard air-spring rear suspension and a plug-in hybrid powertrain option, alongside gasoline and diesel powertrains with an integrated starter-generator classified as mild hybrids.

Expect the sedan and wagon to be the only sixth-generation E-Class body styles. The coupe and convertible, together with the coupe and convertible versions of the C-Class, are expected to be replaced by a single model range dubbed the CLE-Class.

