The 2025 Toyota Crown Signia coronates the latest crossover SUV in Toyota’s vast lineup, but where does the five-seat hybrid fit?

Launched on Tuesday on the eve of the 2023 Los Angeles auto show, the Crown Signia builds off the high-riding Toyota Crown sedan of the same name that was launched new for 2023. Both Crowns employ as their subjects a planetary-gear based hybrid system that runs rampant through the Toyota kingdom. The 2.5-liter inline-4 and hybrid transmission use two motors up front and a third motor powering the rear axle for standard all-wheel drive. Up to 80% of the power can be sent to the rear for launches or to help with towing up to 2,700 pounds, or the system can drive the front wheels exclusively for better fuel economy.

Total system output is 243 hp and Toyota estimates the Crown Signia will get 36 mpg combined. The same system used in the Toyota Crown sedan puts out 236 hp and has a 41-mpg combined EPA rating.

But the Crown sedan can also be had with Toyota’s uprated Hybrid Max, which pairs a 2.4-liter turbo-4 and front and rear motors to make 340 hp, and it uses a 6-speed direct-shift automatic transmission. That’s not to be confused (in theory) with the i-Force Max used in Toyota’s trucks, including the Toyota Tundra and the forthcoming Toyota Tacoma, as well as the Toyota Sequoia three-row full-size SUV.

The two Crowns and three trucks have all launched in the past two years, as has the Toyota Grand Highlander, a larger, roomier take on the Highlander three-row crossover SUV.

The Grand Highlander also comes exclusively with the Hybrid Max 2.4-liter turbo-4, but it’s tuned to make 362 hp. It would make sense for Toyota to offer the Hybrid Max on the Crown Signia SUV, but it might wait for the 2026 model year.

Toyota didn’t disclose full specs for the Crown Signia, but it confirmed that the Venza hybrid will be discontinued following the 2024 model year. That marks an abrupt end to the second coming of the Toyota Venza, which launched in 2009 as a wagon-like crossover perhaps ahead of its time until 2015, then was resurrected in 2021 as a Lexus-like midsize crossover hybrid.

The 2025 Crown Signia will slot in the Venza’s place, with a long and low roofline similar to that of a wagon, but riding high in that Crown way. Toyota insulates it from the outside with acoustic front side glass, a dash cover, and a sound-absorbing engine cover.

Sold in XLE and Limited trims, the Toyota Crown Signia comes with a hands-free power tailgate, heated front seats with power adjustments, a heated steering wheel, a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless device charging and five USB ports. Limited models upgrade from inefficient 19-inch alloy wheels to even less efficient 21-inch alloys, and the feature set includes a panoramic roof, quilted leather seats, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear outboard seats, and front and rear parking sensors.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, and adaptive cruise control.

Larger than the bestselling RAV4 but smaller than the Highlander, the Toyota Crown Signia seems to be larger than the Venza. The only spec Toyota shared in terms of space was that the 60/40-split rear seats fold flat and an “extension panel” enables cargo room for items that are 6.5 feet long.

Nearly all seven Toyota crossover and SUV models will be sold as hybrids, with only the aging 4Runner and its 4.0-liter V-6 as the hybrid exception. It’s expected to be redesigned next year, and expect it to come with either Max hybrid powertrain.

With the launch of the redesigned 2025 Toyota Camry sedan as all-hybrid, the 2025 Crown Signia represents the 13th hybrid model in Toyota’s lineup, making the brand the runaway leader in hybrid production and sales, all started from the humble success of the Toyota Prius. Yet, Toyota only has one full battery electric model in the underwhelming and low-volume Toyota bZ4X.

Made in Japan, the 2025 Crown Signia arrives in the U.S. in summer 2024. Expect pricing then.

