Volvo’s new EX30 subcompact electric crossover that arrives in showrooms next summer as a 2025 model will eventually be joined by a more rugged version donning the automaker’s Cross Country designation.

The EX30 Cross Country was shown on Wednesday alongside the regular EX30, and it will likely end up the more popular option with buyers in the U.S., which is the case for other Cross Country models.

Upgrades will include higher ground clearance, skidplates on the front, rear and sides of the vehicle, some additional protective plastic cladding, and unique 19-inch wheels finished in black. A set of 18-inch wheels with bespoke tires will be offered as an alternative, Volvo said.

Powertrains for the EX30 Cross Country will likely be shared with the regular EX30, though perhaps only dual-motor all-wheel drive will be on offer and not the EX30’s standard rear-wheel-drive setup.

2025 Volvo EX30 Cross Country

Volvo hasn’t revealed full details but the dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain in the EX30 delivers a maximum 422 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds. The sole battery is a 69-kwh unit that delivers a maximum 265 miles with the dual-motor powertrain.

Volvo is currently accepting reservations for the EX30. The reservation process for the EX30 Cross Country will start in 2024 and the first examples are due to enter production that year as well. Production of the EX30 will be handled at a plant in China, both for local sale and export.

Pricing for the EX30 starts at $36,145, including destination. Volvo hasn’t said how much the EX30 Cross Country will cost.

