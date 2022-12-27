Bidding for a 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car on popular car auction website Bring a Trailer came to a close on Dec. 23, with the final bid coming in at $563,000.

The figure, while high, didn’t meet the reserve price and as a result the car failed to sell.

It may still trade hands however as the seller, in this case the Honda Performance Development motorsports division of Acura parent Honda, stated in the comments section of the listing that it is in discussions with the highest bidder to “determine if a deal can be reached.”

No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car – Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

As there isn’t an active market for used race cars, it’s difficult to determine how much such a car is worth, though given the pedigree, the $563,000 bid could be considered on the low side.

The race car is the no. 10 Acura ARX-05 DPi built and raced by Wayne Taylor Racing in the 2022 IMSA SportsCar Championship season. It was completed in late 2021 and campaigned in 10 races throughout 2022. It managed wins at races held at Laguna Seca, Mid-Ohio, Watkins Glen, and Road America, which led to it taking second in the Teams’ Championship, behind the no. 60 Acura ARX-05 fielded by Meyer Shank Racing.

Power comes from a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V-6 that according to the listing had a peak output of 600 hp when new. The engine is paired with a 6-speed sequential transmission from Xtrac, which has run approximately 3,000 miles since installation. The car’s complete mileage is about 11,000 miles, per the listing.

No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing 2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car – Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

The chassis is an Oreca design and features a double-wishbone pushrod suspension, electronically assisted rack-and-pinion steering, an air-jack system, and a brake package consisting of Brembo 6-piston calipers and AP Racing carbon-ceramic rotors. Staggered Rotiform 18-inch forged-aluminum wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport P2L tires.

The DPi class will be replaced next year by the return of the GTP class as the SportsCar Championship’s premier class. The GTP class will be eligible for both the new LMDh race cars and the existing LMH cars. Acura will be present, competing with a new ARX-06 LMDh race car.

It means any buyer won’t be able to campaign this ARX-05 DPi in future seasons of the SportsCar Championship, though the car would make an impressive addition to an Acura dealership or well-heeled Acura fan’s private collection.

