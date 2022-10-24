Newer models of the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Gladiator, and Ram 1500 equipped with diesel engines are being recalled by parent company Stellantis, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The high pressure fuel pump in the Ecodiesel-branded 3.0-liter V-6 engine can fail and cause the engine to stall, thereby increasing the risk of a crash.

The diesel recall marks an expansion of a recall issued in June, 2022, for older Jeep and Ram diesel models from 2014-2020. That recall encompassed nearly 140,000 models. The culprit then, as now, is the Bosch CP4.2 high pressure fuel pump.

The Ecodiesel fuel pump can fail prematurely, and introduce metal debris into the fuel system. That could clog it up and cause fuel starvation, which would lead to a loss of power, and a possible crash while in motion. Owners may notice a malfunction lamp or service icon in the instrument cluster, and there may be a fuel leak or excessive noise coming from the pump, which is on the driver’s side of the engine bay.

The recall affects 60,413 newer vehicles built between Aug. 20, 2019, and Nov. 2, 2021, including the 2020-2022 Jeep Wrangler, 2020-2022 Ram 1500, and the 2021-2022 Jeep Gladiator.

The diesel recall might only accelerate the shift away from its use in passenger vehicles. Its high torque output and good highway efficiency can’t overcome stubbornly high diesel fuel prices and emissions cheating fiascos stemming from but not limited to Volkswagen’s Dieselgate scandal. In 2019, Jeep and Ram settled with owners of the 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 EcoDiesel for noncompliant emissions software.

The brands said they were aware of 205 warranty claims and 33 field reports related to the issue. Owners can expect notification by mail as early as Dec. 2, and service centers will replace the pump and any affected fuel system components free of charge. Stellantis will provide reimbursement for owners who have had the work done already, as long as the request comes with a receipt or “other adequate proof of payment.”

Owners can contact Jeep/Ram customer service at 1-800-853-1403, or visit the brand’s recall site for more info.

