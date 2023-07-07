An Italian startup by the name of Eccentrica Cars on Thursday revealed a restomod project based on the Lamborghini Diablo.

The project is the brainchild of Emanuel Colombini, who heads the Colombini furniture company and is a huge fan of Lamborghini. In addition to owning a collection of the brand’s cars, he’s also a participant in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo one-make racing series.

He has now established Eccentrica with the aim of becoming a leader in the restomod business, and the Diablo project is a sign of what’s to come. His aim for the car was to create a modern aesthetic while also improving the performance, though at the same time retaining the Diablo’s qualities, particularly its analog nature.

“As a child I remember seeing the red Diablo in the first release of the Quattroruote magazine—it was love at first sight,” Colombini said in a statement. “Later, after having had the chance to drive the GT version, I decided to pay homage to it, conceiving of a restomod company built around this project.”

Lamborghini Diablo

The work done to the car is extensive. After stripping the donor Diablo down to its steel tubular chassis, reinforcements were made to improve strength and rigidity. There’s also the new body that makes the car wider and more imposing. This was done not only to improve the looks but also to increase the track width to help reduce the vehicle’s tendency to understeer.

While modern composite materials were used, traditional coach-building methods including hammering and rolling of aluminum were also employed. The pop-up headlights have also made way for more modern LED units revealed via a fold-down mechanism, and most of the rear section has been renewed as well. A highlight of the rear is the set of central tips from a Capristo exhaust system.

Enhancements to the powertrain extend well beyond the exhaust system. Behind the cabin remains the original 5.7-liter V-12 found in earlier Diablos (later versions upgraded to a 6.0-liter engine), but it has been fitted with new valves and camshafts, helping to boost output to 550 hp, up from the stock 485 hp.

Development is ongoing, but Eccentrica estimates 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.5 seconds, a top speed of 208 mph, and up to 1.2 g of lateral acceleration.

Lamborghini Diablo restomod by Eccentrica Cars Lamborghini Diablo restomod by Eccentrica Cars Lamborghini Diablo restomod by Eccentrica Cars

Other modifications include 19-inch wheels with Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, and modern Brembo brakes featuring 6-piston calipers. The new brakes require just 111 feet to stop the car from 62 mph, or 23 feet less than before.

The work done to the interior is just as meticulous. Here, the designers aimed to combine the original, almost minimalist cabin with high-quality materials plus displays and switchgear that resemble something you might find in an old fighter jet. The original analog gauges are gone, replaced by displays with pixelated graphics. Trim materials include Alcantara, carbon fiber, and leather. The use of carbon fiber for the steering column is a nod to the original Diablo GTR, according to Eccentrica.

Behind the seats is a storage area able to fit custom suitcases that Eccentrica will provide on request, while on either side of the cabin’s rear are small metal hooks to hang jackets or bags.

Lamborghini Diablo restomod by Eccentrica Cars

The Diablo restomod isn’t a one-off project. Eccentrica said the car is the first prototype example of a small production run that will total no more than 19 units.

Pricing for a conversion starts at 1.2 million euros (approximately $1.3 million), and that doesn’t include the cost of the donor Diablo. The entire process will take 16-18 months, depending on the specification.

The prototype will make a formal debut next week at the 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the U.K. A tour of the U.S. will follow, starting with an appearance during 2023 Monterey Car Week in mid-August.

