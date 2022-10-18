Toyota has filed trademark applications for “LFR” and “Lexus LFR” in Europe, but doesn’t appear to have done the same in the U.S. so far.

First spotted by Motor1, the European trademark applications are dated Oct. 14, 2022. No filings had been made in the U.S. at the time of publication, however.

What makes this interesting is the use of the “LF” naming structure. The naming convention originally meant “Lexus Future” going back to 2003 and has been used on numerous concept cars, most recently the high-end LF-1 Limitless SUV concept.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept

The “LF” letters have appeared on only one production car, the LFA supercar built from 2011-2013. No concept has been called LFR, however, and there is no word what R might mean. Two possibilities: It could stand for Roadster, or it could indicate a high-performance variant, similar to the way R is used by Ford, Honda, and Jaguar.

Either of those possibilities may have been previewed by another concept car.

Lexus in December 2021 showed an EV concept with styling reminiscent of the LFA. It was one of 15 concepts unveiled by the luxury brand and parent Toyota previewing future production models. Toyota and Lexus plan to launch 30 electric models globally across both brands by 2030. Dubbed Lexus Electrified Sport, the concept featured solid-state batteries enabling a claimed 400-mile range (likely measured on the more lenient Japanese testing cycle), plus a claimed 0-60 mph time in the low two-second range.

Lexus Electrified Sport Lexus Electrified Sport Lexus Electrified Sport

Lexus indicated all the concepts unveiled in late 2021 were thinly veiled previews of production models, but the company hasn’t provided timing on when a production version of the Electrified Sport might arrive. Production versions of the Electrified SUV and Electrified Sedan concepts unveiled alongside the Electrified Sport are thought to be in the pipeline as well, with 2+2 convertible and wagon variants of the sedan concept as well.

For now, Lexus’ first EV for the U.S. market is the 2023 RZ crossover. The brand also sells an all-electric version of the UX crossover in Europe and some Asian markets.

