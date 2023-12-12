Californian performance marque Rezvani is almost ready to unveil a new generation of its Beast sports car, and has provided a glimpse in a teaser video released on Tuesday.

The new Beast is confirmed for a debut in early 2024, or 10 years after the original arrived as Rezvani’s debut model.

Confirmed information includes a mid-engine layout, a lightweight carbon-fiber body, and a twin-turbocharged engine delivering more than 1,000 hp.

Rezvani also describes the car as “all-American,” which together with the mid-engine layout suggests that it will be built on the underpinnings of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette.

Rezvani builds all of its vehicles on donor chasses, and the original Beast used the chassis of the U.K.’s Ariel Atom. The Atom’s underpinnings helped reduce the original Beast’s curb weight to a lithe 1,470 pounds, making the car a wild machine even with its base 2.0-liter turbo-4 delivering only 315 hp. Later versions packed 500 and even 700 hp, and were based on the Lotus Elise chassis.

The company is currently accepting reservations for the new Beast, which requires a $500 refundable deposit.

The new Beast won’t be the first vehicle from Rezvani with a four-figure output. The company’s Jeep Wrangler-based Tank delivers up to 1,000 hp thanks to a modified Dodge Hellcat supercharged 6.2-liter V-8. There’s also a 6×6 version known as the Hercules, and it packs a hypercar-worthy 1,300 hp courtesy of a tuned version of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon’s V-8.

