Pirelli has launched a new version of its ultimate performance tire. Called the P Zero Trofeo RS, it debuts as original equipment on the Pagani Utopia supercar.

The P Zero Trofeo RS is an evolution of the P Zero Trofeo R, according to a Pirelli press release. But where that that tire was intended for aftermarket fitment, the Trofeo RS is designed for use as original equipment from the factory. Pagani was the first automaker to request it.

Pirelli P Zero Trofeo RS tire

The new tire incorporates a multi-compound tread that can be tailored to specific applications. For the Utopia, engineers had to bake in enough capability for track sessions without compromising on-road usability. This was accomplished in part by giving the rear tires a more “performance-focused” compound, according to Pirelli.

Pirelli engineers also used simulations to assess different tire profiles and contact patches before building any physical prototypes, testing a large number of possible designs more quickly.

Pagani Utopia

The tire has a treadwear rating of 180, a traction rating of AA, and an A temperature rating. While those ratings are determined by the automaker instead of an industry standard, a 180 treadwear rating indicates the tire will be good for more than just a few thousand miles—provided those miles aren’t all on the track.

Pirelli will offer the P Zero Trofeo RS to other automakers, and as an aftermarket option. The P Zero Trofeo R will also remain in production.

The Utopia was unveiled in 2022 as the successor to the Pagani Huayra, making it only the third new model in Pagani’s 25-year history. Following Pagani tradition, it’s powered by an AMG-sourced V-12, in this case a twin-turbo 6.0-liter engine producing 852 hp and 811 lb-ft of torque. Pagani also claims a 2,822-pound dry curb weight, thanks to a carbon-titanium monocoque in a shape that’s recognizably Pagani, but incorporating new features such as active aerodynamic devices.

Related Articles