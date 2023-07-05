Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas has taken delivery of a Mercedes-AMG One hypercar.

As spotted by Motor1, the Finnish driver showed off the newly delivered car in an Instagram post earlier this week. One of 275 examples planned, Bottas’ car is finished in blue with exposed carbon-fiber elements.

The AMG One was first shown more than five years ago at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show, during Bottas’ first year with the Mercedes-AMG F1 team. Bottas moved to Alfa Romeo for the 2022 season but didn’t cancel his AMG One order. He’s in good company, as former teammate Lewis Hamilton, as well as Nico Rosberg, whose slot Bottas filled at Mercedes, are also among the confirmed buyers.

AMG has been delivering customer cars since January, and the first car went to an unnamed customer in Germany. All build slots are gone. Each customer handed over an estimated 2.275 million euros (approximately $2.572 million) for the privilege of owning an AMG One, which uses an F1-derived engine.

The turbo 1.6-liter V-6 is based on the design from Mercedes’ championship winning race car from the 2015 F1 season. But in addition to the F1-style motor-generator helping drive the rear wheels, and a second motor-generator integrated with the turbocharger, the AMG One adds two more motor-generators that drive the front wheels, giving the car all-wheel drive. Peak output is 1,049 hp, although the AMG One is relatively heavy for a two-seater, at 3,737 pounds.

Still, Mercedes estimates 0-62 mph acceleration in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 219 mph. The One has also set production car lap records at the Nürburgring and Monza.

