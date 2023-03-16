Volkswagen on Wednesday unveiled a concept car providing the first real look at a promised affordable EV due to be unveiled for the European market in 2025.

The Volkswagen ID.2all concept previews a future production model that will have a base price of 25,000 euros (about $26,500 at today’s exchange rates) and will utilize a new variant of the automaker’s ubiquitous MEB platform dubbed MEB Entry. It’s one of 10 new electric models VW plans to launch globally by 2026.

The ID.2all is a hatchback with somewhat more conventional styling than current ID-family models like the ID.4 crossover. The angled rear roof pillar is a callback to the gasoline Volkswagen Golf, an interesting feature considering reports that the VW e-Golf might return following delays for the automaker’s Project Trinity flagship EV.

Volkswagen ID.2all concept

At 159.4 inches long, the ID.2all is almost two feet shorter than the ID.4, with a 6.6-inch shorter wheelbase. It’s also 4.3 inches lower and 1.6 inches narrower than the crossover. Those dimensions translate to between 17.3 cubic feet and 46.9 cubic feet of storage space, according to VW.

Range is estimated at just under 280 miles on the European WLTP testing cycle. Battery capacity wasn’t disclosed, but DC fast-charging takes a claimed 20 minutes for a 10% to 80% charge. The infotainment system features an EV route planner to help with charging stops, and the ID.Light and Travel Assist features from current MEB models carry over as well.

Power comes from a single electric motor producing 222 hp, which VW says is enough for 0-62 mph in less than 7.0 seconds and a top speed of 99 mph. The ID.2all is also the first MEB-based vehicle with front-wheel drive; all others to date have been single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive.

Volkswagen ID.2all concept

In addition to the ID.2all’s MEB Entry architecture, VW is expected to launch an updated version of the main MEB platform called MEB+ with charging and battery updates. This will give the MEB platform, first detailed in 2018, a mid-decade boost to keep up with changes in the EV market.

Ahead of the production ID.2all’s unveiling for Europe (it hasn’t been confirmed for the U.S.), VW will launch a refreshed version of the European-market ID.3 hatchback, plus a long-wheelbase version of the ID.Buzz van and the ID.7 sedan, both due to reach the U.S. in 2024. They will be followed by a compact electric SUV in 2026, VW confirmed.

VW is also planning an even cheaper EV starting at less than 20,000 euros (about $21,000 at current exchange rates). This could be based on the ID.Life concept VW unveiled in 2021, which the automaker said would be based on a pared-down version of the MEB platform called MEB Small.

