(iSeeCars) – Although the new car supply chain is steadily improving, new cars continue to be priced well above MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price). A new iSeeCars study found that the average new car price is 8.5 percent over MSRP, and some vehicles are priced well above this average.

Here are the new cars that are priced the highest above MSRP in each state.

The New Car Priced the Highest Over MSRP in Each State- iSeeCars State Vehicle % Above MSRP $ Above MSRP Alabama Porsche Cayenne 30.5% $25,580 Alaska Jeep Wrangler 31.7% $12,597 Arizona Porsche Taycan 25.5% $27,292 Arkansas Ford Maverick 20.0% $5,652 California Mini Hardtop 2 Door 24.0% $7,333 Colorado Mini Hardtop 2 Door 28.7% $8,678 Connecticut Mini Hardtop 2 Door 26.1% $7,771 Delaware Mercedes-Benz GLB 23.3% $9,751 Florida Porsche 718 Boxster 26.1% $22,220 Georgia Mini Hardtop 2 Door 28.9% $8,382 Hawaii Ford Mustang 34.3% $12,437 Idaho Ford Maverick 20.2% $5,188 Illinois Mini Hardtop 2 Door 26.2% $7,961 Indiana Porsche Macan 25.2% $16,431 Iowa Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 23.8% $6,688 Kansas Lincoln Aviator 24.0% $14,667 Kentucky Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 21.3% $5,972 Louisiana Porsche Taycan 30.0% $30,102 Maine Jeep Wrangler 23.9% $9,655 Maryland Mini Hardtop 2 Door 26.6% $8,065 Massachusetts Porsche Taycan 34.4% $32,595 Michigan Mini Hardtop 2 Door 26.9% $8,096 Minnesota Cadillac CT5 24.3% $10,770 Mississippi Chevrolet Camaro 25.8% $9,456 Missouri Mini Hardtop 2 Door 30.0% $8,813 Montana Ford Maverick 19.7% $5,714 Nebraska Chevrolet Camaro 25.8% $9,877 Nevada Aston Martin DBX 28.6% $55,935 New Hampshire Mini Hardtop 2 Door 29.4% $8,432 New Jersey Mini Hardtop 4 Door 24.4% $7,225 New Mexico Porsche Cayenne 27.7% $22,821 New York Porsche 718 Boxster 24.3% $21,420 North Carolina Mini Hardtop 2 Door 29.0% $8,761 North Dakota Ford Maverick 23.8% $6,077 Ohio Mini Hardtop 4 Door 26.1% $7,723 Oklahoma Porsche Cayenne 30.6% $25,502 Oregon Mini Hardtop 2 Door 30.7% $8,927 Pennsylvania Porsche Taycan 28.4% $28,598 Rhode Island Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid 23.3% $6,529 South Carolina Porsche Macan 28.6% $17,689 South Dakota Jeep Wrangler 19.1% $8,607 Tennessee Porsche Taycan 28.6% $27,256 Texas Porsche Taycan 28.1% $31,755 Utah Porsche Macan 25.6% $17,134 Vermont Ford Mustang 22.0% $8,591 Virginia Mini Hardtop 2 Door 27.0% $8,075 Washington Mini Hardtop 2 Door 29.1% $8,365 West Virginia Ford Bronco 21.8% $9,978 Wisconsin Mini Hardtop 2 Door 26.3% $8,084 Wyoming Jeep Gladiator 17.4% $8,190

The Mini Hardtop 2 Door is the vehicle with the highest dealer markup in the most states with 14.

The vehicle with the highest markup across all states is the Porsche Taycan, which is priced 34.4 percent above MSRP in Massachusetts.

Hybrid and electric vehicles each account for six vehicles on the list.

What Does This Mean for Consumers?

New car buyers can expect to pay higher-than-average prices for vehicles that are in high demand. The best way to avoid paying over sticker price is to broaden your search radius and consider similar vehicles that may not be as overpriced. Additionally, consumers in some cases can avoid markups by ordering directly from the manufacturer.

More from iSeeCars:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.4 million new car sales from December 2023. The average list prices of new cars, as well as the average of their MSRPs were aggregated by model. Heavy-duty vehicles and low-volume models were excluded from further analysis. The differences between average prices and average MSRP were expressed as percentage differences.

About iSeeCars

iSeeCars.com is a data-driven car search and research company that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, including the iSeeCars VIN Check report and Best Cars Rankings. iSeeCars has saved users over $408 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, The Cars With the Highest Dealer Markups by State, originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.