(Our Auto Expert) — BMW launched an all-electric flagship sedan with the i7.

This is not so much about owning an i7, but about the pioneering technology and environmental gains in transportation and gaining something we lose every day: Time. The new i7 allows you to work, play, relax, and enjoy all while on the move. Luxury and technology start from the very front to the very back. The headlights are made with Swarovski crystals, and in the rear seat, you can put your feet up and enjoy thirty-one inches of screen that folds down from the ceiling.

BMW will sell three variants of the seven series in the US, the 740i (rear-wheel drive) 6-cylinder mild hybrid, the 760i Xdrive V8 mild hybrid, and the BMW i7 Xdrive60 electric. BMW estimates you will get up to 318 miles on a single charge. The car’s sizeable 101.7-kWh battery pack can be hooked up to DC fast charging stations, and you can get up to 80 miles of range in 10 minutes if you have a level 2 charger. And to help you get there, they are offering three years of free charging with Electrify America with the purchase of a new i7.

The i7 uses two electric motors—one driving each axle—making a combined 536 horsepower. All-wheel drive is standard, and make sure the i7 will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

The i7s digital dashboard is a large floating digital- gauge and infotainment display. Combined together under a single pane of glass, the two displays offer a crisp look at driving info and entertainment options. There is also an available rear-seat entertainment system featuring a giant 31.3-inch screen that drops from the ceiling and can access streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube via the car’s 5G cellular connection. Popcorn is sold separately.