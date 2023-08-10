WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With many kids heading back to school soon, that often means families will have to adjust sleep schedules and eating times to cater for early school starts.

When it comes to nutrition, which meal – and what foods – are most important?

There is actually a strong correlation between proper nutrition and academic success.

As most people know, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables, as well as making sure the body consumes a well-balanced diet of whole grains and proteins, is important for proper growth and development.

According to local Nutritional Health Coach Megan Gray, one of the most important aspects of healthy eating for students is getting a healthy breakfast, as it can help improve cognitive function and memory.

“I think one of the most important things that’s easily overlooked is the importance of a healthy breakfast, especially a balanced breakfast with adequate protein,” Gray said. “Studies show that kids who eat a healthy, high-protein breakfast perform better in school, have better attention, and it sets them up to have a great rest of the day.”

Gray added that adequate hydration is just as important as eating healthy foods because it improves cognitive function in children because it’s important for learning.

If you’re looking for healthy foods here in Texoma, Natural Grocers has a number of meal prep options and healthy foods options, especially since breakfast is so important.