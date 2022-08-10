WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District announced extended hours for their Immunization Clinic in preparation for students returning to school.

Officials said in addition to the clinic’s regular hours, extended clinic hours are being offered in anticipation of the back-to-school immunization rush.

Extended hours for immunizations will be offered as follows:

Thursday, August 11, 2022 — 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 — 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, August 22, 2022 — 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

These extended hours are in addition to regular clinic hours at the Health District, which can be found below:

Monday to Thursday — 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

— 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

County health officials said a current shot record and insurance card are required in order to receive immunizations. The COVID-19 vaccine will also be available during extended clinic hours.

For more information or to contact the Health District immunization clinic, call (940) 761-6841 or visit the immunization clinic website.