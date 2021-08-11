Burkburnett ISD preparing to build new CTE

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — With the more than 20 programs currently offered in the district, officials say a new state-of-the-art building will pay dividends for students.

Robotics, culinary and engineering are just three of the programs offered in Burkburnett ISD’s career technology and education curriculum.

Officials say the district has a long history of helping the community with these programs but it’s time to improve the conditions of the classroom.

“My teachers are currently in classrooms. They make do but like our engineering teacher is in a very small space and so he’s really not able to do all that he could do with his program, “Burkburnett ISD CTE Coordinator Casey Hunter said.

Those concerns are part of the reason why the district is moving forward with plans to build a new state-of-the-art CTE center.

With the district already having obtained buildings, officials say that makes the process much easier.

“We’re not having to do dirt work, we’re not having to do slabbing and all of that. We’ll be able to jump into this a lot quicker than we would a typical build from the ground up,” Burkburnett ISD Superintendent Dr. Brad Owen said.

The new center will keep most programs at a central location. Also at the center will be the new fire academy that the district is debuting this school year that will have its own training tower and fire truck.

And officials say the most of the project will be paid for without taxpayer help.

“We have a pretty healthy amount that we’ll be able to start this project with. And, get probably maybe right up to two-thirds of the phases completed with money that we already have,” Owen said.

While the process will take at least a year, officials say the project will not only improve the school but the community as a whole.

“I think it’ll give them the space that they need, the adequate space to do what they need to do. It’ll be a place for community members and stakeholders to come in and see what kids are doing,” Hunter said.

“This is kind of a way for us as a school district who is again fiscally responsible to show to our community this is kind of a thank you also to let them know that we can also do some of these things without having to constantly come to them and ask for money or any kind of taxing,” Owen said.

Starting off the school year with fresh energy and another reason to look towards the future.

The district will be requesting proposals from construction companies in January. They hope to get construction done in a year once a contractor is chosen.