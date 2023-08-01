FORT SILL (KFDX/KJTL) — All are welcome at a free-of-cost back to school celebration at Fort Sill this weekend.

Fort Sill Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation is hosting a Color Run and Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 9 a.m. for a day of excitement, bonding and anticipation, base officials said.

The event, which is being hosted at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area, will be a day filled with free activities, school supply giveaways and a dash of color, a press release stated.

Color Run participants can look forward to a colorful one-mile race as they’re powdered in non-toxic paint. The Fort Sill Fire Department will be waiting at the end of the race, ready to hose down anyone wanting to cool off.

Additionally, the first 200 children participating in the one-mile Color Run will receive a free T-shirt, officials said.

Fort Sill Family & MWR said they encourage families to take advantage of this unique day as it’s a chance to enjoy the outdoors, receive school supplies and kick off the school year on a positive note.

For more information on Fort Sill Family & MWR, visit their website.