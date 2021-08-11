Hirschi Fine Arts programs hopeful for more in-person performances ahead of new school year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With the first day of school for WFISD just one day away, many students and faculty seem to be excited to see each other in person this year.

For these band students, this school year is shaping up to look a lot different than the year before, but Assistant Band Director Nick Alberts said they are taking one step at a time.

“We are still taking some social distancing and sanitization measures in the band hall, but as far as the rest of the year goes, it’s going to look pretty normal and we are going to have a full-length marching show this year,” Alberts said.

Something that Senior and Junior Drum Majors, Catherine Dockery and Baxter Naylor are looking forward to, after facing several struggles during the pandemic.

“Lots of wearing masks, and being very distant and we didn’t do a show we just kind of played some Beatles songs which was different and kind of sad because I enjoy playing the show,” Dockery said.

But it wasn’t just the marching band that missed out on performing last year. Hirschi’s choir and theatre programs will also be adjusting to a “new normal.”

“To have almost half of your kids that you’re used to singing with at home every day and the other half at school and having to wear masks, they were very timid to sing behind the masks so that was different,” Choral Director, Mineasa Nesbit said.

“We streamed everything, and so that will be a big difference this year, we’ll have audiences in the house and hopefully larger audiences than we had last year,” Theatre Teacher, Brandi Perkins said.

And Nesbit has some encouraging words for those students looking to get out of their comfort zone and try something new.

“You know we have these debates on whether or not we should wear masks or whether or not to wear masks, so whatever is comfortable for them but to just make it fun and to look forward to seeing their friends again, to seeing their favorite teachers again, and just to make it a fun experience for themselves,” Nesbit said.

So all in all, the growing trend throughout Hirschi High School is pure excitement.

Just a heads up for all the Hirschi marching band fans out there, they will have their first in-person show during the first Hirschi football game, on August 27.