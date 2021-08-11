Local businesses see increase in shoppers ahead of first day of school

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the first day of school approaches, many families spent the past few days doing some back-to-school shopping.

Local business owners say due to back-to-school shoppers lately they’ve been very busy.

A local barbershop was full of children and teenagers ready to get first day of school ready. I also visited the Regeneration Clothing Boutique and workers say they’ve enjoyed seeing families come in and shop for their kids’ new back-to-school fashion.

“I do like to interact with the customers. I love to help customers that come in and need an outfit for an event or just need clothes to go back to school or work or whatever. I love for them to come in and they let us help them. That’s a lot of fun to see people find clothes that they feel good in,” Regeneration Boutique manager Alaina Strickland said.

Strickland says she’s had both teachers and students come in to pick up some new items for the year and she’s been happy to help.

Hear more from Strickland and other local business owners about how their businesses are helping students get ready for the year at six.