WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—From new clothes to fresh supplies, all the first day feels are probably setting in for students right about now.

As for the staff at our schools? Well, they get those same feelings.

“It’s been a feeling of mixed emotions, mainly because we aren’t returning to Lamar, but our Lamar students are coming here to Southern Hills,” principal Amanda Garcia said. “We could not be more excited to welcome our students and their families.”

After Lamar Elementary closed in May 2023, it was learned that those students would attend either Southern Hills or Booker T. Elementary. Principal Garcia said no matter where the students land, they’re in good hands.

“We had less than 50 percent of students that transitioned from Lamar to Southern Hills, and then we had above 50 percent that transferred to Booker T. for the school year,” Garcia said. “They know that they are going to be well taken of while transitioning here, and the same follows suit at Booker T. I know Principal Lewis at Booker T. and her team have also just done a dynamic job to make sure they are prepared to welcome our Lamar kids.”

The principal took extra steps to ensure the new and old students are familiar with the campus.

“We invited all of our Lamar families to tour the building and be able to meet the teachers,” she said. “We even had a social event for our families, and we were able to bridge some gaps.”

Now, the educators are working up until the last minute to ensure it’ll be a phenomenal year.

“Without a doubt, we have had staff volunteer their whole entire [families] just to be here to ensure that their classroom is prepared for the first day of school,” Garcia said.

The first day of classes for WFISD is Wednesday, August 16th.

