WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Coming up on Friday, October 27, 2023, the Texas Rangers will begin the challenge of winning their first-ever World Series title.

The Rangers won the ALCS last night, toppling the defending champs, the Houston Astros. But, what did it take to rebuild the American League Champions?

In 2021, the Rangers lost 102 games. In 2022, 94 games. But, in 2023, they are four games away from winning the World Series.

How did they do it? A new general manager and $800 million.

The Texas Rangers’ last playoff appearance was in 2016, leaving Rangers fans with plenty of frustration.

“As a fan, it felt like, you know, we’re paying season ticket money and all you’re doing is taking our money and trying to put the least expensive team on the field, so it was aggravating,” Rangers fan and season ticket holder Greg Deatherage said. “And then, when the new general manager [came] in, they started spending money and they the results, you know, follow.”

Hundreds of millions of dollars were spent in building the team the Texas Rangers have today.

General manager Chris Young was hired in December 2020, and since then, a string of changes have occurred. His game plan was to invest in the Rangers farm system and go after as many veteran players as possible.

In 2021 the Rangers added Jonah Heim and Nathaniel Lowe and brought back Martin Perez. In 2022, enter Mitch Garver, Marcus Semien, Cory Seager, Jon Gray, and Josh Jung.

Though the lineup was getting stronger, the team wasn’t complete.

Bruce Bochy was four years into retirement when Young approached him. Bochy saw the vision and came out of retirement to bring this organization glory.

“There’s just something about him that’s just, you know, and I told somebody when they hired him, people said he how good are we going to be? And I said, he’s not going to come off the couch being a legend and not win,” Deatherage continued.

Following the hire of Bochy, pitching coach Mike Maddux returned to the organization.

“Maddux is one of the best pitching coaches in the league, in my opinion, and he’s brought in some pitchers,” Deatherage said.

The Rangers were able to change their reputation of lousy pitching and shut down some of the best-hitting teams in the MLB.

While pitching has been much better, the offense has been incredible.

Top of bottom, all hitters have shown up this postseason: from sweeping the Rays and Orioles to dethroning the reigning champs in the Astros. Adolis Garcia has been the king of October with seven home runs, earning the ALCS MVP title.

With him leading the way and a very talented and hungry team behind him, the Texas Rangers have the chance to earn their first World Series title.

