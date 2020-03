As the Texas Rangers enter week three of spring training Cactus League games, winding down to a 26 man active roster is in the forefront of the minds of players and coaches.

Unfortunately for one Ranger, a spring training injury is going keep him off the opening day roster.



Tobin McDuff gives an update on the status of Texas Ranger Willie Calhoun condition after suffering a broken jaw after being hit in the mouth with a fast ball during a spring training game Sunday.