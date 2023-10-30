SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Due to a water storage tank rehabilitation project that began on Monday, October 30, 2023, the City of Seymour has initiated Stage One of its Drought Contingency Plan.

According to city officials, the project is essential to maintaining their water storage capacity and will help to provide high-quality water for residents of Seymour and the customers of Baylor County Special Utility District, or SUD.

Because of the project, customers are being asked to voluntarily limit irrigation of yards and gardens to two days a week and check for leaks, dripping faucets and running toilets.

The Stage One restrictions will remain until 30 days after the water tank project is complete or until conditions favor a more stringent water conversation plan.