BAYLOR COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a head-on collision in Baylor County that claimed the lives of two people from the Lubbock area.

The crash happened on Monday evening, December 4, 2023, four to five miles west of Seymour on Highway 82.

According to Sergeant Juan Gutierrez, the driver of a pickup crossed over into oncoming traffic, and two occupants in a car were killed. Neither the condition of the pick-up driver nor the identities of the two individuals are available, Gutierrez said.

Despite alleged witness accounts, Gutierrez said he could not verify statements saying that the driver of the pickup left the scene.

He said he’s awaiting more information from the investigating trooper, and like every fatality crash with the potential for charges, Gutierrez said he expects there to be a long investigation.