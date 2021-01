TEXOMA BIRTHDAYS ANNIVERSARIES

Kylee Foster (16)

Taylor Cope (22)

Lori Lancaster-Robinson (61)

Carl Wiersema

Tonia Boyett (50)

Shawna Johnston(39)

Len & Jamie Brothers (26 Years)

Mauricio & Ana Larios (19 Years)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.