02/02/21 Birthdays

TEXOMA BIRTHDAYSCaitlin Edmonds (16)Ryker Harris (1)Bailey CoxK.K. MartensAnne Marie Vita (54)JOEY HODGKINS (33)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.