02/16/21 Birthdays Anniversary

BIRTHDAYSHOPE TORRES (30)Tod BurlesonAbby Lovett (18)Jason Sylvera (11)Tara Sylvera (11)Claire Brown (7)Kathy Burnett (56)Alberto Paniagua (31)KELLY BARR (37)Mark Koch

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.