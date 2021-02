BIRTHDAYS

Andy Baldillez (61)

Arturo Martinez

Sidney Grace Richie (15)

Joe Gaines (28)

Enia Love (16)

Cache Sheppard (20)

Luna Mar Hacher (2)

Brett Hoff

Lynn Shelton (70)

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.