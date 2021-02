BIRTHDAYS

Kenneth Rogers

Jonathan Rogers (22)

Jamie Mata (39)

Donnell Kendricks (22)

Carroll Daily

Samantha Bailey

Amy Bailey

IF YOU HAVE ANY BIRTHDAYS OR ANNIVERSARIES AND WOULD LIKE THEM SHOWN ON THE MORNING SHOW, E-MAIL THEM PRIOR TO THE PERSON[S] BIRTH DATE TO: BIRTHDAYS@KFDX.COM.